South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams dies at 25 after World Cup run

Jayden Adams, 25, died weeks after playing in South Africa’s first World Cup knockout run, leaving Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns in shock.

Jayden Adams, a 25-year-old midfielder for South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns, has died just weeks after playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The South African Football Players Union confirmed his death and said it was devastated by the loss, while South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie, said he learned of Adams’s passing with “profound shock” and a heavy heart.

Adams had become part of one of the most significant stretches in South African men’s football in years. He made his international debut in 2022 and went on to feature in all three of South Africa’s group-stage matches at the 2026 World Cup. He was also an unused substitute in Bafana Bafana’s 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada in the round of 32, a match that ended South Africa’s tournament on 29 June 2026.

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His death comes after a campaign that carried emotional weight on and off the field. The South African Football Association had said Adams was dealing with the death of his grandmother, Marianna Adams, who died on 17 June 2026, a day before South Africa faced Czechia in Atlanta. SAFA said he started that match and gave everything while carrying that burden. South Africa drew 1-1 with Czechia on 18 June, then beat South Korea 1-0 on 25 June to reach the knockout stage of the men’s World Cup for the first time in the country’s history.

The cause of Adams’s death has not been publicly disclosed in the verified reports available. Even so, the timing has sharpened the sense of loss around a player whose rise had only just begun, as South Africa’s most promising World Cup run in generations was still fresh in memory. His death leaves Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns facing the abrupt absence of a young midfielder whose career had been moving onto a bigger stage.