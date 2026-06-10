South Africa police hunt suspects after 12 killed in Johannesburg attack

Twelve people were killed and nine wounded in a pre-dawn-style attack at an informal settlement east of Johannesburg, deepening fears of gun violence tied to illegal mining and weak policing.

Gunmen opened fire in Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, about six kilometres east of Johannesburg’s city centre, killing 12 people and wounding nine others in a late-night assault that sent South African police into a major manhunt. Officers said the attack began shortly after 11 p.m. on June 9, 2026, and responders reached the scene at about 11:10 p.m., finding a community already stunned by a burst of gunfire that residents first mistook for fireworks.

Police said more than 10 suspects arrived in a white Toyota Quantum, moved through the settlement from two access points and fired at multiple locations before escaping in the same vehicle. The victims were nine men and three women, with 11 dying at the scene and one later dying in hospital. Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni called the killings “heartless” and “barbaric” as specialist crime intelligence officers, forensic services and tactical response teams were sent in to secure the area and gather evidence.

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The shooting has sharpened concern over a familiar South African pattern: mass violence in densely packed informal settlements where criminal networks, local rivalries and illegal mining can collide. Cleveland sits near an abandoned gold mine, and local coverage said residents and community members feared the attack could be tied to a turf war among illegal miners living in the area. Police have not confirmed a motive, but the setting has intensified scrutiny of how armed groups move through settlements with multiple access points, weak barriers and limited police presence.

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For many residents, the violence was only the latest reminder of how vulnerable these communities remain. One elderly woman said she hid under her bed as shots rang out, underscoring how quickly a night in a poor neighborhood near South Africa’s biggest city can turn into a survival drill. The attack also came after a string of high-profile mass killings in the country, including the Saulsville shooting in Pretoria in December 2025 that eventually left 12 dead.

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South Africa’s wider murder toll gives the episode added weight. Police statistics released in May 2026 showed 5,181 murders between January 1 and March 31, 2026, averaging about 58 a day. Even as the national rate has edged slightly down, the scale of lethal violence remains severe, and attacks like the one in Cleveland show how fast firearms, criminal groups and fragile living conditions can produce mass casualties before police can intervene.