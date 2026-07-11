South Africa seeks U.S. tariff exemption in forced-labor probe

South Africa asked Washington to exempt platinum metals, cars and farm goods from a forced-labor tariff, saying no evidence ties them to abuses.

South Africa asked the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington to exempt its exports from a proposed forced-labor tariff. The appeal came after hearings held July 7 to 9 in a Section 301 investigation covering 60 economies, with USTR still taking additional submissions before issuing a final ruling. Pretoria wants relief for platinum group metals, vehicles, citrus, seafood, wine and nuts.

USTR opened the case on March 12, 2026, to examine whether the economies properly enforce bans on imports made with forced labor. On June 2, USTR found the acts, policies and practices of the 60 economies unreasonable and burdensome to U.S. commerce, then proposed responsive actions that would set 10% duties for economies with partial forced-labor import bans and 12.5% duties for economies without them.

AI-generated illustration

Since at least June 3, South Africa's Department of Trade, Industry and Competition has maintained the government remains compliant with domestic and international forced-labor obligations. South Africa has ratified key International Labour Organization conventions, has enabling legislation to block such goods and already prohibits products made through prison labor. Trade minister Parks Tau said the United States remained an important trading partner and that discussions would continue as Washington weighed the record.

Source: newsday.com

It also comes after Congress reauthorized the African Growth and Opportunity Act in February through December 31, 2026, retroactive to September 30, 2025, restoring duty-free access that has supported billions of dollars in sub-Saharan African exports. If the proposed duties are finalized, American importers of South African metals, vehicles and farm products could face higher costs even as Pretoria tries to preserve a long-standing trade advantage.