South African police arrest UK murder suspect in Johannesburg manhunt

South African police arrested Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma in Johannesburg after British authorities linked him to the deaths of his wife and two daughters.

South African police arrested Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma in Johannesburg after British authorities sought him over the deaths of his wife and two daughters in the United Kingdom. Tshuma, 45, appeared in a Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday and was remanded in custody until July 22 while officials checked whether he was in South Africa legally.

Police said Tshuma bought an unlicensed gun in South Africa before the arrest and may have done so with the intention of killing himself. That detail has become part of the timeline investigators are assembling as they piece together where he moved, what he did while in South Africa, and how the case shifted from a domestic British murder inquiry into a cross-border hunt.

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The arrest depended in part on help from Tshuma’s family in South Africa. A police spokesperson said the relatives did not shelter him but instead played a pivotal role in locating and apprehending him, a cooperation that helped close in on a suspect who had already crossed national borders. South African authorities have framed the case as both a local criminal matter and an international extradition issue.

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Tshuma is a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, and the deaths that triggered the manhunt remain at the center of the British investigation. His court appearance in Johannesburg began the South African legal process that will determine whether he can stay in the country while officials resolve his status and manage the extradition path ahead. For now, the case sits at the junction of firearms law, immigration checks and a murder inquiry that spans two jurisdictions.