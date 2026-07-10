South Africa's King Misuzulu apologizes after leaked video threatens wife

A four-minute leak showed King Misuzulu kaZwelithini threatening Queen Nomzamo Myeni, then apologizing as the royal house called the clips private and historical.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini apologized after leaked footage circulated online on Thursday, July 9, showing him threatening Queen Nomzamo Myeni and accusing her of cheating. The Zulu Royal Household: the recordings were private, historical videos made without the king’s knowledge or consent, and they did not reflect the current state of the household.

The footage runs about four minutes and six seconds and shows the king holding a green beer bottle. In the clip, he insults the queen, threatens physical assault, and says he will cut off her financial support. Near the end, Queen Nomzamo Myeni, the king’s third wife, films and says, “This is the life I live, day and night.”

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The recordings surfaced while King Misuzulu and Queen Nomzamo Myeni were carrying out official duties together at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, where they hosted a Build One South Africa delegation led by Mmusi Maimane. The king regretted the remarks and accepted that his words fell far short of the dignity, restraint and decorum expected of a monarch, with the apology extending to the royal family, amakhosi, the amaZulu nation, religious leaders and the wider Zulu nation.

The video also includes derogatory remarks aimed at the Nazareth Baptist Church, also known as the Shembe Church, and its leader, uNyazi Lwezulu. Senior elders will be sent to the church to deliver a formal apology and reaffirm respect for the institution and its leadership. Spokesperson Mpikayise Buthelezi: the king was unhappy about the leak, no one had permission to film him, and the public and media should respect the privacy of the royal family.