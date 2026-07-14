South Carolina appoints Lindsey Graham’s sister to finish Senate term

Lindsey Graham’s sister will finish his Senate term after his death at 71, a rare family succession shaped by Trump’s backing and South Carolina law.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham Nordone to serve the rest of her brother’s U.S. Senate term, setting up a short but closely watched succession in one of the state’s most powerful political seats. The appointment came after Lindsey Graham died July 11 at age 71 following what his office called a brief and sudden illness.

McMaster announced the decision Monday at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia and said he was filling the vacancy under state law. Nordone will serve only the remainder of Graham’s term, which ends in early January 2027, giving her a temporary role in Washington at a moment when the seat’s political future is already in motion.

The handoff carries unusual weight because Graham had just won the Republican primary for the seat on June 9, leaving South Carolina Republicans with a senator-elect who never reached the fall campaign’s final stretch. Graham’s death forced state leaders to decide who would hold the office through the transition, and McMaster’s choice put a family member in a seat more often filled by a party insider or senior aide.

Nordone, described in multiple reports as Graham’s younger sister and close confidant, said at the announcement that she would finish some of her brother’s work and honor what she believed he would have wanted. Reports also said Graham helped raise her and later became her legal guardian after their parents died, giving the appointment a personal dimension that goes beyond standard political succession.

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Donald Trump publicly recommended that McMaster appoint Nordone, adding another layer of national Republican politics to the decision. Graham had been one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress, and the White House-aligned endorsement made the temporary seat a visible signal of continuity inside the South Carolina Republican establishment.

Colleagues in the Senate paid tribute to Graham on Monday, reflecting on his long career and his influence in Washington. The tributes and the appointment together underscored the same reality: Graham’s departure was not only a family loss, but also a shift in control of a seat that remains central to South Carolina’s role in national Republican politics.