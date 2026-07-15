South Carolina governor appoints Lindsey Graham’s sister to Senate seat

Henry McMaster picked Darline Graham Nordone, Lindsey Graham’s sister, for South Carolina’s Senate vacancy, fueling jokes about political inheritance and insider privilege.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham Nordone to the U.S. Senate seat left vacant after Lindsey Graham’s death, placing the state in a fast-moving succession fight with a family name at its center. McMaster said Nordone would serve only until January 3, 2027.

The appointment has already become fodder for late-night comedy. On The Daily Show, Michael Kosta joked, “A Senate seat? Most people just get a garage full of damp boxes,” a line aimed at the sight of a political family passing the seat along after Graham died on July 11 at age 71. The joke landed because the vacancy is not just about filling one office. It is about how a state handles power when a well-known incumbent dies after already winning the Republican primary in June and seeking a fifth term.

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South Carolina law gives the governor authority to fill a U.S. Senate vacancy by appointment until January 3 following the next general election, and the state must then hold a special Republican primary to choose a new nominee. Under the schedule now taking shape, GOP filing is expected to open July 21 and close July 28, with a special primary set for August 11. That means the party will have to settle its nominee on an accelerated timetable while Nordone occupies the seat in Washington.

The choice of Nordone also sharpened the question of political inheritance. McMaster had been discussing possible interim replacements, and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette was among the names floated before the governor settled on Graham’s sister. McMaster described the appointment as a way to carry forward her brother’s work, but the family connection is what gave the decision its punch, and its ridicule.

Photo by Edgar Arroyo

For South Carolina Republicans, the immediate task is procedural: keep the seat filled, reset the primary, and move toward the November 2026 election with a new nominee. For voters, the episode has already turned into a test of whether a Senate seat can look less like a public trust than a family heirloom.