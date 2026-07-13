South Carolina governor urged to appoint Lindsey Graham’s sister to Senate seat

Donald Trump urged Henry McMaster to name Darline Graham Nordone to Lindsey Graham’s vacant Senate seat, putting a family tie at the center of a routine appointment.

Donald Trump urged South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to choose Darline Graham Nordone, the younger sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, for the Senate seat left open by Graham’s sudden death at 71. McMaster was set to announce the appointment at the Statehouse in Columbia, and the pick immediately folded family loyalty into a vacancy process usually governed by state law and party machinery.

South Carolina law gives the governor authority to fill a U.S. Senate vacancy by appointment, but that appointee serves only until Jan. 3 after the next general election. In this case, that means Nordone, if selected, would hold the seat only through the transition that follows the November election, when voters will decide who serves the remainder of the term.

Graham had just won renomination in the June 9 Republican primary and was seeking his fifth term in the U.S. Senate when he died. A separate special Republican primary is scheduled for Aug. 11, 2026, to choose the party’s nominee for the November ballot, underscoring how quickly the seat will move from appointment back to voters.

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That split between temporary appointment and election is standard in South Carolina, but the public pressure to elevate a senator’s sister is more unusual. Senate vacancies often trigger fierce partisan maneuvering, yet the final choice usually rests with the governor’s political judgment, not a president’s open suggestion that a family member should carry the seat until the electorate decides. Here, the recommendation turned a legal necessity into a question of succession and patronage, with the state’s democratic timetable still intact but the symbolism of the appointment altered.

Tim Scott, Graham’s Senate colleague, offered a public endorsement of the idea, saying on CBS Mornings that Nordone would be “a wonderful placeholder.” Nordone’s bond to Graham is personal as well as political: she is his younger sister, and he helped raise her after their parents died 15 months apart.

Michael Vadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The seat now sits at the intersection of grief, party strategy and constitutional routine. McMaster’s decision will settle the temporary occupant, but the real contest will come in November, when South Carolina voters choose who finishes the term after Jan. 3, 2027.