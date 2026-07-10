South Carolina National Guard pilots return to duty after beach flyover review

Eight South Carolina National Guard helicopter pilots are back on flying duty after a beach flyover review sparked by videos of low-flying Apache helicopters over crowded shorelines.

Eight South Carolina National Guard helicopter pilots have returned to flight duty after a review of a low-altitude beach flyover tied to the state’s July 4 Salute From The Shore. The suspension was temporary and non-punitive, ending after public criticism spread online and inside Washington.

The episode began when videos on social media showed Apache helicopters passing over packed beaches at what appeared to be unusually low altitude during the annual salute to servicemembers. The pilots were still reporting for regular daily duties in non-flying roles and were still being paid while officials examined the helicopters’ flight profile. Major Lisa Allen called the measure routine administrative action, not punishment, and said the pilots remained in good standing during the review.

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Salute From The Shore has been part of South Carolina’s Independence Day landscape since July 4, 2010, when the first flyover drew hundreds of thousands of people. This year’s event was the 17th annual flyover and part of America’s 250th birthday celebrations, with aircraft scheduled to run the length of the coast from Cherry Grove in North Myrtle Beach to the Beaufort-Bluffton area. The lineup included F-16s from the 169th Fighter Wing, a C-17 from the 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, AH-64 Apache helicopters from Alpha Company, 1-151st Attack Battalion, and volunteer vintage aircraft including T-34s, T-6s and T-28s.

Source: vaidam.com

The public-facing rules for the flyover required the Apache helicopters to fly lower than fixed-wing aircraft and asked beachgoers not to fly kites until the helicopters had passed. The schedule called for the aircraft to begin around 1 p.m. and take about 30 minutes, with gaps of as much as 45 minutes between some flyovers because the aircraft traveled at different speeds.

The National Guard Sgt. Brian Calhoun/South Carolina National Guard via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth moved to reverse the suspension, posting, “We’ll fix this” and “Carry on, Patriots.” South Carolina Rep. Russell Fry had already urged the Guard to “drop this review and restore these pilots immediately,” while Governor Henry McMaster said he trusted the pilots’ judgment and noted that service members fly in wartime.