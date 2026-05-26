South Carolina Senate Declines Redistricting Effort

The South Carolina Senate has rejected recent efforts to redraw US House districts, maintaining the state's current congressional map amid ongoing debate.

The South Carolina Senate voted to reject a recent push to redraw the state’s US House congressional districts, a move that preserves the current map even as questions around representation and fairness remain.

Senate Vote Leaves Congressional Map Unchanged

On May 26, the Senate declined to advance proposals calling for new district boundaries. The decision comes as redistricting continues to be a contentious issue nationwide, with debates about gerrymandering and fair representation taking center stage in many states. The current South Carolina map, adopted after the 2020 census, will remain in effect for now.

Background on South Carolina Redistricting

South Carolina’s congressional districts are typically redrawn every decade following the release of U.S. Census Bureau population data. The state’s legislative process puts responsibility for drawing maps in the hands of lawmakers, as detailed by the National Conference of State Legislatures. The most recent official plan was finalized in 2021, according to the 2021 Final Congressional Plan Report, and has been in use for federal elections since then.

South Carolina has seven US House districts , each representing roughly equal populations.

, each representing roughly equal populations. The current map was drawn by the legislature and signed into law following the 2020 census.

Redistricting has been a source of litigation and debate, with some groups alleging that the current map dilutes minority voting power.

Ongoing Debate Over Representation

Advocates for redrawing the districts argue that the current boundaries do not reflect shifts in population or changing demographics. Legal challenges and public testimony have highlighted concerns about potential gerrymandering and compliance with federal voting rights laws. The Senate’s recent vote effectively halts, at least for now, any legislative attempts to address those concerns.

How South Carolina’s Process Works

Redistricting is managed by the General Assembly, not an independent commission.

Public input is collected but not binding on lawmakers.

Maps must comply with equal population requirements and the Voting Rights Act.

For readers interested in the specifics of current and historic district boundaries, an interactive map of South Carolina districts is available, showing demographic and electoral data for each area.

What’s Next for Redistricting in South Carolina?

The Senate’s refusal to revisit the map means that, barring court intervention or future legislative action, the districts used in recent elections will persist. However, redistricting remains a live issue, particularly as advocates continue to pursue legal avenues and public campaigns for reform. Nationally, South Carolina is one of several states where redistricting authority lies solely with the legislature, a process described in detail by the NCSL’s redistricting commissions table.

While the immediate push for new boundaries has stalled, ongoing court cases and future census results could once again bring the issue to the forefront. For now, South Carolina’s congressional map is set for the next election cycle, with ongoing scrutiny from both advocacy groups and political observers.