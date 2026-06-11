South Korea clears SpaceX IPO dollar demand, easing pressure on won

SpaceX-linked dollar buying in South Korea reached as much as $1.5 billion, easing pressure on the won after a 17-year low.

SpaceX’s huge private-market pull is now shaking a foreign exchange market half a world away. South Korea has effectively cleared about $1.5 billion in dollar demand tied to the company’s IPO, easing pressure on the won after a rush of conversions from domestic institutions and wealthy retail investors trying to secure pre-IPO allocations.

The demand for dollars was estimated at between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion, a striking sum in a spot market with about $14 billion in daily turnover. That relative shallowness made the won vulnerable to one-off buying, and the currency had already been pushed to a 17-year low before recovering as the bulk of the SpaceX-related demand was absorbed. The won rose 0.56% to 1,524.1 per dollar as traders bet the pressure from the offering was nearing its end.

The episode underscores how a marquee U.S. flotation can behave like a macroeconomic event for another country’s currency market. SpaceX has drawn more than $250 billion of investor demand for what is expected to be the largest-ever IPO, dwarfing the $75 billion the company seeks to raise. In South Korea, that scale forced investors to chase dollars in advance of allocations, briefly turning the IPO into a test of local liquidity rather than just a funding milestone for Elon Musk’s company.

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Authorities have been responding with unusual force. The Bank of Korea and the Financial Supervisory Service plan joint inspections of major FX banks for the first time in 14 years to examine possible manipulation or profit-taking, signaling that officials are treating the currency impact as more than a temporary market wrinkle. The won has also remained one of Asia’s weaker currencies this year, down about 5% against the dollar around the time of the SpaceX-driven surge.

South Korea is also moving to deepen its foreign-exchange market. It will begin 24-hour trading of the dollar-won spot market on July 6, with trial trading starting June 29, a step aimed at making the market more resilient to sudden bursts of demand. For now, the SpaceX episode has made one thing clear: giant U.S. deals no longer stop at Wall Street. They can reach into Seoul, strain the won, and force regulators to react.