South Korea Expands Startup-BuS Deep-Tech Support Nationwide

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups is rolling out Startup-BuS nationwide, aiming to accelerate investment and development in deep-tech startups.

South Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) has announced the nationwide expansion of its Startup-BuS program, a strategic move designed to boost investment in deep-tech startups and drive innovation across the country. The initiative, previously limited to select regions, is now accessible to entrepreneurs and investors nationwide, signaling the government’s commitment to strengthening South Korea’s position as a deep-tech innovation hub.

Aims of the Startup-BuS Expansion

The expansion of Startup-BuS is part of the MSS’s broader efforts to foster the growth of deep-tech ventures—startups leveraging advanced science and technology to solve complex challenges. According to official MSS policy data, deep-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, robotics, and quantum computing are seen as critical engines for economic competitiveness and job creation.

The nationwide rollout aims to connect startups with more investors and industry partners, regardless of their geographic location.

It provides expanded access to startup support projects including mentoring, R&D funding, commercialization assistance, and global market entry programs.

The MSS expects the move to increase both the quality and quantity of deep-tech startups emerging from South Korea.

Impact and Rationale

Chosunbiz reports that the Startup-BuS program has already shown promising results in pilot regions, with participating startups attracting significant venture investment and establishing key partnerships with universities and research institutes. By scaling up the program, the MSS seeks to democratize access to startup resources and reduce the concentration of innovation activity in Seoul and other major cities.

According to the MSS’s latest white papers, South Korea’s startup ecosystem has seen steady growth, with total venture investment climbing and the number of registered startups reaching new highs each year. However, the agency notes that deep-tech startups face unique challenges—including high capital requirements and longer development timelines—which the expanded Startup-BuS is designed to address.

Startup-BuS: Program Structure

The Startup-BuS program operates as a comprehensive support platform, offering:

Targeted investment matchmaking events linking startups to venture capitalists and corporate partners.

Sector-specific acceleration tracks for deep-tech fields such as AI, healthcare, and advanced materials.

Mentoring and consulting from industry veterans and technical experts.

Opportunities for overseas expansion through global networking and soft-landing support.

For 2026, the MSS is allocating additional funding to ensure regional innovation hubs are equipped to deliver these services and to encourage more startups outside the capital region to participate.

Analysis: Strengthening the Deep-Tech Ecosystem

South Korea’s focus on deep-tech startups aligns with global trends prioritizing advanced technology for long-term economic growth. While the country has a strong foundation in ICT and manufacturing, MSS data suggests that fostering more deep-tech unicorns will require sustained public and private sector investment, robust R&D infrastructure, and cross-sector collaboration.

The nationwide expansion of Startup-BuS is expected to:

Level the playing field for startups in less-developed regions.

Accelerate commercialization and market entry for breakthrough technologies.

Attract greater venture capital inflow to deep-tech sectors, supporting rising investment trends.

Position South Korea as a more attractive destination for global talent and technology partners.

Looking Ahead

As the MSS rolls out Startup-BuS nationwide, industry observers will be watching closely for measurable impacts on startup funding, job creation, and the emergence of global deep-tech champions from South Korea. The program’s success could serve as a model for other countries seeking to decentralize innovation and unlock the potential of advanced technology entrepreneurship.