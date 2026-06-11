South Korea lawmakers move toward probe into ballot shortages in local elections

Ballot shortages at 14 Seoul polling stations forced hundreds past closing time, and lawmakers are now weighing a probe that could reshape trust in the vote.

South Korea’s National Assembly moved toward a formal parliamentary probe into ballot shortages that disrupted the June 3 local elections in Seoul, turning an election-day logistics failure into a test of public confidence. Requests for an investigation from both the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the opposition People Power Party were reported to a plenary session on Thursday, opening the way for a special committee that could examine how the National Election Commission handled voting.

The dispute now reaches beyond a single shortage. The PPP proposed an 18-member special committee to run a 60-day probe, with nine members from each major party and a PPP chair. The ruling party has backed an Assembly-led inquiry first, while the opposition has pressed for a special counsel as well, ensuring that the shape of the investigation will itself become a political contest.

The crisis began when 14 polling stations in Seoul, mostly in Songpa Ward, ran out of ballot papers, forcing hundreds of voters to wait past the 6 p.m. closing time. The shortages triggered anger at polling sites and fed allegations of election fraud, while police moved in as tensions escalated around the vote-counting process.

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At SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Songpa Ward, the backlash swelled into days of protest. Police estimated about 30,000 people gathered the previous day, about 2,000 were still outside the facility on Saturday, and an estimated 20 to 30 election officials were trapped inside the building during the blockade. Officers eventually secured the ballot boxes after deploying around 1,000 police to the scene earlier in the day, and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said more than 100 officers were mobilized across seven locations in connection with the investigation.

The National Election Commission has apologized, but it has also said the shortage did not legally justify postponing the election or holding a revote under the Public Official Election Act. NEC chairman Roh Tae-ak and secretary general Heo Cheol-hoon offered their resignations over the incident, and Roh later said he would step down to take responsibility. The final local-election tally was completed Friday after delayed ballot boxes were counted following the protests.

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The South Korea presidential office also criticized the breakdown, underscoring how far the fallout had spread beyond the opposition benches. What began as a shortage of paper ballots has become a larger argument over election management standards, legislative oversight and whether the country’s institutions can move quickly enough to restore trust before the next major vote.