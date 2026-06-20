A 1851 French whaler’s wreck near Bigeumdo, where champagne met makgeolli at a farewell banquet, is now being recast as a tourism lifeline.

Bigeumdo is trying to turn a shipwreck into a business model. Sinan County has wrapped a long-forgotten maritime accident into the 2026 Sinan Bigeumdo Shammak Art Festival, betting that one of the strangest early encounters between Korea and France can help keep the island economically relevant.

The story begins with the Narval, a 450-ton French whaler from Havre that carried 30 Frenchmen under Captain Rivalan. After months of unsuccessful whaling in waters around China, Japan and Korea, the ship ran aground near Bigeumdo in rough weather on April 2, 1851. Local Joseon officials reportedly sheltered and fed the stranded crew, and French consul Charles de Montigny later traveled from Shanghai to retrieve the men.

What happened next has become the heart of the island’s new pitch. At a farewell banquet, French champagne and wine were served alongside Korean makgeolli, and Montigny received a simple earthenware wine bottle as a parting gift. County officials and cultural organizers now describe that exchange as one of the earliest surviving traces of Korea-France contact, 35 years before the two countries established formal diplomatic relations through the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation in 1886.

AI-generated illustration

Sinan County announced the festival in June 2026 as a way to transform the 175-year-old memory into cultural diplomacy and a global arts identity for Bigeumdo. The island sits about 54 kilometers from Mokpo Port, is made up of 82 islands, and has a coastline of about 132 kilometers. It also accounts for roughly 5% of Korea’s salt production, while lying inside Dadohae Marine National Park and a UNESCO biosphere zone.

That geography matters because the island’s challenge is not only to remember history but to monetize it. Bigeumdo is already known for salt, sea and remoteness; the festival is an attempt to add another revenue stream by converting heritage into visitation. Seoul exhibitions in June 2026 highlighted the Narval story as part of the 140th anniversary year of Korea-France diplomatic relations, giving the island’s campaign a wider national frame.

Photo by Terje Sollie

For Bigeumdo, the gamble is clear. A wreck that once threatened survival is now being sold as a symbol of resilience, and the island is hoping that a glass of champagne and a cup of makgeolli can do what decades of quiet geography could not: draw the world in.