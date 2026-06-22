South Sudan sets December 22 election date amid security, funding concerns

South Sudan finally named a December 22 vote, but only $21 million of a $250 million budget is in hand and key security, legal and registration work still lags.

South Sudan’s long-delayed election calendar now has a date, but not yet the conditions for a credible vote. The National Elections Commission said general elections will be held on December 22, a timetable that arrives after years of slippage, a stalled peace process and a security environment that remains volatile across the country.

The announcement carries weight because South Sudan has never held a national election since independence in 2011. The 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement had initially pointed to elections in 2022, but the process was pushed first to 2024 and then again to this year before Monday’s confirmation. If the vote goes ahead, it will be the first national poll in the country’s history, and a test of whether leaders can move beyond ceasefire politics and into something more durable.

That test remains daunting. Government forces loyal to President Salva Kiir are still fighting groups loosely aligned with opposition leader Riek Machar, who is now jailed, and officials have warned that several conditions required by the peace deal are still not in place. The commission has also said it has received only $21 million of a proposed $250 million election budget, leaving voter registration, logistics, security deployment and ballot preparation badly underfunded.

International officials have repeatedly cautioned that the transition is running down. UN-backed reporting says South Sudan’s transitional period was extended until February 2027, with elections now expected in December 2026, while UNMISS described the latest extension in late 2024 as a regrettable development and warned that the transition clock was already ticking. Separate UN reporting said minimal funding has reached electoral institutions and that legal frameworks, security plans and other essential steps are still pending.

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Those gaps matter far beyond the polling stations. The United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan warned in 2025 that the peace agreement was at serious risk of collapse without stronger regional intervention. Humanitarian agencies have also documented the strain on civilians: OCHA estimated that 9 million people needed humanitarian and protection assistance in 2024, roughly three-quarters of the population, and UNICEF said nearly 1 million people had crossed into South Sudan from Sudan by the end of 2024 as the war next door deepened the emergency.

The commission cited the National Elections Act of 2012, as amended in 2023, and the extended transitional roadmap, which local reporting says require an election date to be announced at least six months before polling day. That gives South Sudan a procedural milestone. Whether it can still produce a meaningful ballot will depend on funding, voter registration, opposition participation, and whether the state can contain violence long enough for citizens to vote in safety.