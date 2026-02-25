King of Me Musical Shines at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University welcomes the community for 'King of Me: A Musical,' a highlighted event drawing attention to campus arts and student engagement.

Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee, is set to host King of Me: A Musical, an event spotlighted by Chattanooga Times Free Press and listed on several area arts calendars as a highlight of the local performance season. The musical brings together students, faculty, and community members for a celebration of music and storytelling on the university’s campus.

Bringing Musical Theatre to the Campus Stage

King of Me: A Musical is scheduled as part of the university’s diverse Student Association events calendar, which features a range of cultural and arts programming throughout the academic year. According to the official Tennessee Vacation and Chattanooga Tourism event listings, the musical will be staged at the university’s main performance venue, drawing both the campus community and local audiences from the greater Chattanooga area.

Community Engagement and Campus Life

The musical is part of Southern Adventist University’s ongoing effort to promote the arts and foster student involvement. The school’s School of Music performances archive highlights a history of student-led productions, concerts, and recitals, reflecting a commitment to creative expression and community engagement. King of Me is expected to continue this tradition, offering performance opportunities for student actors, musicians, and behind-the-scenes crew members.

Chattanooga Times Free Press emphasized the significance of the event within the local cultural calendar, noting its appeal to both university affiliates and the wider public. The musical’s appearance in multiple regional event guides further underscores its anticipated impact on the area’s arts scene.

Context: Student and Community Participation

Southern Adventist University, with a student body exceeding 2,500 undergraduates, regularly hosts events designed to bridge campus and community. The university’s event schedule and performance programming have proven popular, with many events drawing hundreds of attendees from both within and outside the institution.

According to the Student Association events page, large-scale productions like King of Me are central to the university’s mission of holistic student development and engagement. These performances often serve as both a creative outlet and a community-building opportunity, inviting participation from students of diverse backgrounds and interests.

Looking Ahead

As King of Me: A Musical opens its doors, Southern Adventist University continues to position itself as a hub for arts and culture in the Chattanooga region. With growing attendance at musical and theatrical events, the university is demonstrating the value of accessible, student-driven arts programming to both its campus and the surrounding community.

For those interested in attending or learning more, complete event details and ticketing information can be found on the official Tennessee tourism event page as well as the Chattanooga Tourism site.