Southern England heatwave stretches to 13 days as UK records tumble

Southern England's heatwave hit 13 days as parts of the region logged double their average July sunshine and 10 straight days above 30C.

Southern England's heatwave stretched to 13 days. Parts of southern and south-west England logged double their average July sunshine in less than two weeks, alongside 10 days above 30C, BBC Weather data show.

BBC Weather data show the UK had already seen two heatwaves in the past two months that shattered long-standing temperature records, something that had not happened since 1911. The hottest May day on record reached 34.8C in London, while the hottest June day on record hit 36.1C in Gosport, Hampshire, before another June peak of 37.3C was recorded later in the month.

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The Met Office recorded heatwave conditions in eight areas of England during an unusual late-May surge, and the pattern repeated as temperatures climbed again. UK Health Security Agency amber heat health alerts were extended into the north of England when temperatures rose to 35C, with nearly all of England covered by alerts at one point. The warnings covered the risk to older people, people with existing medical conditions and outdoor workers.

Photo by Ollie Craig

Schools closed in some areas, travel was disrupted, and hosepipe bans affected five million people across southern and eastern England, under restrictions imposed by four water companies. In parts of South East England, mains water supply problems also appeared as demand surged in the heat. BBC Weather data show large swathes of England recorded 0% of the rainfall they would normally expect in July.

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Sarah Keith-Lucas said the heat was being driven by high pressure drawing very warm air from continental Europe. BBC Weather expects the current June heatwave to ease gradually over the weekend, with wetter weather returning, although some places are set to stay warm or hot for longer.