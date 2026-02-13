S&P 500 Climbs After Softer Inflation Data

The S&P 500 rebounded following milder-than-expected inflation numbers, though the index remained on track for a weekly decline.

The S&P 500 saw gains Thursday as investors responded positively to lighter-than-anticipated inflation figures for January, according to CNBC. Despite the bounce, the benchmark U.S. stock index remained poised for a weekly loss, reflecting ongoing market caution.

Inflation Slows, Easing Market Concerns

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that consumer prices rose 2.4% year-over-year in January. This pace was lower than economists had forecast, signaling a slower rate of inflation and fueling hopes that price pressures may be moderating. The consumer price index (CPI) is a key measure for tracking inflation and is watched closely by market participants and the Federal Reserve.

The 2.4% annual increase in January's CPI came in below Wall Street forecasts.

in January's CPI came in below Wall Street forecasts. The data offered reassurance that inflation, while still above the Fed’s 2% target, is not reaccelerating.

Investors interpreted the data as a potential sign that the Federal Reserve may not have to hold rates higher for much longer. After the report, the S&P 500 index reversed earlier declines and moved higher in afternoon trading.

Market Reaction and Weekly Performance

Despite the intraday rally, the S&P 500 was still on course for a loss on the week. CNBC noted that the positive move came after several days of market volatility, with investors weighing mixed earnings reports and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. The softer inflation reading provided some relief, but did not fully offset earlier losses.

The S&P 500’s movement reflects a broader tug-of-war between optimism over cooling inflation and caution about the pace of economic growth and corporate profit margins. For the week, the S&P 500 futures remained in negative territory, suggesting some investors are still hedging against further downside risk.

Implications for Federal Reserve Policy

The latest inflation numbers could influence the Federal Reserve’s next steps on monetary policy. With inflation showing signs of cooling, analysts expect the central bank to further assess economic data before making any changes to interest rates. While a single data point is unlikely to cause an immediate shift, the trend toward lower inflation may strengthen the case for eventual rate cuts if sustained in coming months.

Looking Ahead

As the S&P 500 heads toward the end of the week, investors will continue to monitor inflation data, corporate earnings, and Fed communications for clues about the economic outlook. The latest CPI figures have offered a measure of reassurance, but the market remains sensitive to any signs of renewed price pressures or slowing growth. The coming weeks will likely bring further volatility as traders adjust positions in response to new developments.