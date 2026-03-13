Markets pause as traders eye U.S. inflation data and monitor oil price volatility amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the West.

S&P 500 futures remained largely flat late Wednesday, as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data and continued to monitor the impact of rising oil prices driven by escalating tensions between Iran and Western nations. The market’s cautious stance follows a pronounced sell-off earlier this week, marking the index’s worst day since the start of the current conflict in the Middle East, as reported by The New York Times and CNBC.

Wall Street Awaits Critical Inflation Report

Traders are focused on the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, widely regarded as a key indicator for the Federal Reserve’s next steps on interest rates. Recent market volatility has heightened attention on inflation, with investors seeking clues about whether price pressures are easing or persisting. The outcome is expected to influence both bond yields and equity valuations in the near term.

The S&P 500 futures showed little movement overnight, reflecting a wait-and-see approach ahead of the data release.

Investors are weighing expectations for a potential rate cut later this year, depending on the CPI outcome.

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Uncertainty

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has injected fresh uncertainty into global energy markets, with traders closely watching movements in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices. According to CNBC, spikes in oil prices have raised concerns about broader inflationary pressures, as higher energy costs can ripple through transportation, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

Oil prices have been volatile, with analysts citing both supply disruptions and increased geopolitical risk.

Asia-Pacific markets have mirrored U.S. caution, with muted trading activity as global investors digest the potential for escalation in the region.

Market Reaction to War Developments

The New York Times highlighted that the S&P 500 experienced its sharpest decline since the war began, underscoring the sensitivity of global equities to geopolitical shocks. While futures are holding steady for now, any significant developments in the conflict—or a surprise in the inflation data—could trigger further volatility.

What’s Next for Investors?

As the week progresses, market participants will be watching several key indicators:

The latest S&P 500 index levels for signs of recovery or further declines.

Updates from the S&P 500 futures market as traders react to new information.

Official government statements or diplomatic initiatives regarding the Iran conflict, which could ease or exacerbate market jitters.

For now, Wall Street’s measured response suggests a high degree of uncertainty, with traders opting for caution in the face of overlapping economic and geopolitical risks. The coming days—and the performance of key indicators—will likely set the tone for the next market move.