The S&P 500 closed at a record high, marking its longest weekly winning streak since 2024, as chip stocks surged and jobs data impressed investors.

The S&P 500 closed at another record high this week, extending its rally and notching its longest weekly winning streak since 2024. The market’s performance was fueled by a surge in chip stocks and positive jobs data, supporting investor optimism about the strength of the U.S. economy.

Strong Performance in Equities

The S&P 500 ended the week at a new all-time closing high, according to CNBC’s market updates. This marks the index's sixth consecutive week of gains, a feat not seen since 2024. The Federal Reserve Economic Data confirms this streak, highlighting a period of broad market resilience.

The S&P 500 has posted six weekly wins in a row.

has posted six weekly wins in a row. The Nasdaq also closed higher, reflecting gains in technology shares and chipmakers.

also closed higher, reflecting gains in technology shares and chipmakers. These gains are underpinned by strong performances in the semiconductor sector.

Chip Stocks Drive Market Momentum

A notable catalyst for the market’s advance has been the continued rally in semiconductor stocks. Investors have poured into the sector, betting on sustained demand for chips amid growth in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. The Nasdaq 100, which is heavily weighted toward technology and chip companies, also recorded a solid week.

Semiconductor stocks saw robust gains as investors responded positively to earnings and forecasts.

Growing demand for AI and cloud infrastructure has provided tailwinds for the sector.

Economic Data Supports Investor Sentiment

Market optimism was further boosted by encouraging employment figures. The latest Employment Situation Summary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated continued growth in the U.S. labor market, reassuring investors that the economy remains on solid footing.

Stronger-than-expected jobs data helped ease concerns about an economic slowdown.

Steady labor force participation and declining unemployment rates contributed to the positive sentiment.

Historical Context and Investor Outlook

The S&P 500’s current streak of weekly gains matches the longest since 2024, according to annual total returns records. This sustained rally signals robust investor confidence, despite ongoing debates about interest rates and inflation. The Federal Reserve’s recent data on interest rates continues to influence market expectations, but the latest market action suggests participants are focused on strong corporate earnings and economic stability.

Looking Ahead

With both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq riding multi-week winning streaks, market participants will be watching for signals from upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve commentary. Continued momentum in technology and chip stocks could provide additional support, but analysts caution that volatility may return as the market digests future policy shifts and earnings reports.

The S&P 500’s record close and extended rally underscore a period of optimism, buoyed by strong sectors and supportive economic data. Investors will be looking to see whether these trends can persist in the weeks ahead.