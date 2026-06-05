S&P has confirmed it will not alter its rules to permit SpaceX's early inclusion in the S&P 500, reaffirming its standard eligibility criteria.

SpaceX will not be joining the S&P 500 ahead of schedule, as the S&P Dow Jones Indices has made clear it will not adjust its longstanding rules to accommodate the private aerospace company’s entry into the benchmark index. This decision, confirmed by both Axios and Reuters, underscores S&P’s commitment to its established methodology and eligibility requirements for index inclusion.

S&P 500 Eligibility Standards Remain Firm

The S&P 500, recognized as one of the most influential U.S. stock market indices, is governed by a strict set of rules and criteria. These standards are detailed in S&P’s U.S. Indices Methodology and additional eligibility criteria, which outline requirements for public float, profitability, market capitalization, and trading history, among others.

Public Listing: Companies must be publicly traded on a major U.S. exchange.

Companies must be publicly traded on a major U.S. exchange. Profitability: Firms must demonstrate positive earnings over the most recent quarter and the sum of the trailing four quarters.

Firms must demonstrate positive earnings over the most recent quarter and the sum of the trailing four quarters. Market Cap and Liquidity: Companies must meet specific market capitalization and liquidity thresholds.

SpaceX, as of June 2026, remains a private company. S&P’s rules do not allow for the early inclusion of private firms, and the organization, according to Axios, reaffirmed it will not create exceptions to these rules for any company, regardless of its size or influence.

Why SpaceX Is Not Yet Eligible

Despite SpaceX’s high profile and its significant impact on the commercial space sector, its lack of public trading status is a critical barrier. The S&P 500 is designed to represent large-cap public companies, as detailed in this explainer on the S&P 500. Inclusion requires that the company’s shares are widely available to investors and subject to regular disclosure via SEC filings.

Industry observers, as reported by Reuters, have speculated about SpaceX’s eventual entry should the company proceed with an initial public offering (IPO). However, until SpaceX becomes public and satisfies all other S&P requirements, inclusion remains off the table.

Implications for Investors and the Market

S&P’s refusal to alter its methodology to accelerate SpaceX’s index membership signals a continued focus on transparency and fairness in index management. The S&P 500’s methodology is periodically reviewed and updated, but changes are typically made with broad market implications in mind, not to accommodate individual companies. The latest annual rebalance illustrates how S&P considers a range of market and sector factors when adjusting index constituents.

SpaceX’s eventual IPO would be one of the most anticipated in recent years, likely leading to significant investor interest and potential inclusion if eligibility is met.

The index committee’s decision preserves consistency for index-tracking funds and passive investors who rely on clear, rule-based selection.

Looking Ahead

SpaceX’s growing influence in aerospace and technology ensures continued attention from both the financial and business communities. However, S&P’s reaffirmation of its existing rules means that any future inclusion in the S&P 500 will depend on SpaceX’s transition to a public company and its fulfillment of all established criteria. Until then, investors and market watchers will continue to monitor SpaceX’s progress and the timing of a potential IPO.