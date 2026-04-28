Space Tourism Expands Vacation Destinations Beyond Earth

As commercial space travel becomes more accessible, summer vacationers now have the option to explore destinations beyond Earth. Discover what's available and what's next for space tourism.

For adventurous travelers seeking an out-of-this-world summer vacation, space tourism is no longer a distant dream. With private companies and government agencies opening up the final frontier, a growing number of destinations are now accessible for those willing to take their next holiday beyond Earth's atmosphere. According to a recent ABC News video segment, the options for space-bound vacations are expanding rapidly, offering everything from brief suborbital hops to multi-day orbital stays.

Suborbital Flights: The Gateway to Space

One of the most popular and accessible forms of space tourism is the suborbital flight. Companies such as Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin have made headlines by regularly sending private citizens on short journeys beyond the Kármán line—the internationally recognized boundary of space, 100 kilometers above Earth. These adventures offer a few minutes of weightlessness and breathtaking views of the planet below before returning safely to the surface.

Virgin Galactic has completed several commercial flights, each carrying up to six passengers on a suborbital trajectory. Their experiences typically last around 90 minutes.

Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule has launched more than a dozen human missions, offering similar experiences for its space tourists.

This form of space tourism is seen as the entry-level experience, providing a taste of space without the extended training or commitment required for orbital missions. The NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) have both recognized the growing commercial market for these short trips, with regulatory frameworks evolving to ensure passenger safety and mission reliability.

Orbital Adventures: Living Among the Stars

For those looking to push the boundaries even further, orbital space tourism offers an extended stay in low-Earth orbit. Companies like SpaceX have begun flying private citizens on multi-day missions aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft, sometimes docking with the International Space Station (ISS).

SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission in 2021 was the first all-civilian orbital mission, spending three days circling Earth and conducting science experiments.

Private passengers have also visited the ISS, participating in research and experiencing life as an astronaut.

The cost and training requirements are considerably higher for these missions than for suborbital flights, but the experience—days of living and working in microgravity with sweeping views of Earth—is unmatched. Analysts anticipate this segment of the market will grow as new commercial space stations and habitats come online over the next decade.

Future Destinations: Beyond Low-Earth Orbit

While today’s space tourists are limited to low-Earth orbit, plans are underway for future destinations including lunar flybys and visits to private space stations. Both NASA and ESA have outlined visions for commercial participation in deep space missions, with the goal of making the Moon and, eventually, Mars accessible for civilian travelers. According to the latest space exploration data, the number of human missions is expected to increase as commercial infrastructure matures.

Private companies are already developing concepts for luxury space hotels, lunar surface excursions, and even Mars flybys. As technology advances and costs decrease, a wider range of travelers may soon have the opportunity to make space a part of their vacation plans.

Preparing for Your Space Vacation

Would-be space tourists should be prepared for rigorous medical screening and several days of training prior to launch. Safety remains a top priority, with government agencies and commercial providers working together to establish clear regulations. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tracks all licensed commercial space launches, ensuring compliance and transparency in this rapidly growing industry.

Key Considerations for Space Travelers:

Physical requirements and health screenings

Training in spacecraft operations and emergency procedures

Understanding the risks and insurance options

Significant financial investment—ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars, depending on the destination and mission length

Looking Ahead

Space tourism’s evolution from science fiction to reality offers a glimpse into a future where the cosmos is more accessible to ordinary people. As more companies enter the market and technology continues to advance, the range of destinations and experiences will only expand. For those dreaming of a summer vacation unlike any other, the ultimate adventure may soon be just a rocket ride away.