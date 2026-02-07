SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket gets FAA green light, paving the way for NASA’s Crew-12 mission launch on February 11. Here’s what to expect.

SpaceX is set to launch its next crewed mission for NASA on February 11, following a critical safety clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This marks a pivotal moment for both organizations as the Falcon 9 rocket returns to flight status, carrying a new team of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

FAA Clearance Paves the Way for Crew-12 Mission

The FAA’s approval was the final regulatory step needed after a review of Falcon 9’s safety and reliability. The agency’s decision comes after thorough evaluations, ensuring the rocket is ready to safely transport astronauts as part of NASA’s Crew-12 mission. This launch underscores the importance of collaboration between commercial spaceflight companies and federal regulators in advancing human space exploration.

Launch Details and Mission Objectives

Launch Date: February 11, 2026

February 11, 2026 Vehicle: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew Dragon spacecraft

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew Dragon spacecraft Mission: Transporting a new team of NASA astronauts to the ISS

Transporting a new team of NASA astronauts to the ISS Coverage: NASA will provide live launch and docking coverage

This mission, known as Crew-12, continues the ongoing partnership between NASA and SpaceX to maintain a steady human presence aboard the ISS. The Crew-12 astronauts will undertake scientific research, station maintenance, and technology demonstrations during their stay.

Why FAA Approval Matters

FAA oversight is crucial for public safety and mission success. The agency’s clearance process evaluates every aspect of the launch system, from vehicle integrity to risk mitigation protocols. With this approval, SpaceX demonstrates its ability to meet stringent safety standards, reinforcing its role as NASA’s primary commercial launch provider for crewed missions.

What to Watch For

NASA’s official coverage of the launch and subsequent docking with the ISS

Potential scientific experiments and technology demonstrations planned by Crew-12

Ongoing collaboration between SpaceX and federal agencies to advance commercial spaceflight

Looking Ahead

The Crew-12 mission not only sustains critical operations aboard the ISS, but also strengthens the U.S. presence in space. With SpaceX’s Falcon 9 cleared for flight, attention now shifts to the final countdown and safe execution of the mission. As commercial partnerships continue to drive innovation, the success of Crew-12 will be closely watched by industry leaders and space enthusiasts alike.