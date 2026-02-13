SpaceX Crew-12 Launches to International Space Station

NASA and SpaceX successfully launched Crew-12, sending four astronauts to the ISS to relieve a minimal crew and continue vital research in orbit.

NASA and SpaceX have launched the Crew-12 mission, sending four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) to support ongoing science and relieve a skeleton crew on board. The launch, which took place from Florida, marks another milestone in the Commercial Crew Program partnership between NASA and SpaceX, ensuring continued human presence and research activity aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Mission Overview and Launch Details

The Crew-12 mission launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying four astronauts toward a six-month stay on the ISS. As reported by NASA, this latest crew rotation is essential to maintain ISS operations, especially as the previous crew had been working with reduced personnel, often referred to as a "bare-bones" crew. The arrival of Crew-12 will boost staffing levels and support a range of scientific experiments.

The Crew-12 astronauts are scheduled for a six-month mission in orbit.

The launch continues the regular cadence of crew rotations to and from the ISS.

The mission also delivers fresh supplies and scientific experiments to the station, bolstering research capacity.

Crew and Mission Objectives

Crew-12 consists of four astronauts selected and trained by NASA and its international partners. Their main objectives include maintaining station systems, conducting vital experiments, and performing educational outreach. According to the official crew and cargo manifest, the mission is transporting new research payloads and essential equipment to support ongoing projects.

NASA highlights that the ISS serves as a unique microgravity laboratory. Experiments conducted during Crew-12's tenure will add to the growing body of knowledge in areas such as biology, physics, and material sciences. The ISS Research Experiments Database lists dozens of investigations scheduled for this expedition.

Relieving a Skeleton Crew

Before Crew-12's arrival, the ISS had been staffed by a minimal crew, focusing on essential station upkeep and limited research. The addition of four astronauts allows for an expanded research program and improved maintenance capabilities. This rotation underscores the importance of reliable transportation to and from the ISS, a key objective of NASA's collaboration with commercial partners.

Partnership and Program Significance

The Crew-12 flight is part of NASA's ongoing Commercial Crew Program, which aims to foster a sustainable low-Earth orbit economy and ensure uninterrupted access to space for American and allied astronauts. With each successful mission, the program strengthens international cooperation and supports the ISS's status as a hub for scientific progress.

SpaceX has become a routine provider of crewed transport to the ISS under this initiative.

The program leverages private sector innovation to reduce costs and increase reliability for future missions.

Looking Forward

As Crew-12 settles into their new home, their work will contribute to a broader understanding of how humans can live and work in space for extended periods. According to NASA's analysis of space station research benefits, ISS investigations have already yielded advances in medicine, technology, and Earth science. The data and experience gained from this mission will inform preparations for more ambitious goals, including future missions to the Moon and Mars.

For the latest updates and in-depth details on Crew-12's journey, readers can explore the official NASA mission page and follow ongoing research through NASA's public databases. Crew-12's launch reaffirms the vital role of the ISS and international collaboration in advancing human space exploration.