SpaceX debut sparks debate over whether Magnificent Seven still fits

SpaceX's $2 trillion-plus debut pushed Tesla and Meta aside, and Wall Street's Mag 7 shorthand suddenly looked too small for the market it describes.

SpaceX did more than stage the biggest IPO in U.S. history. With a valuation above $2 trillion and shares opening at $150 after a fixed $135 offering price, Elon Musk’s rocket company immediately moved beyond the size of two members of Wall Street’s most famous stock-market club, Tesla and Meta Platforms.

That has turned a naming debate into a deeper question about market power. The Magnificent Seven was never a formal index, just a shorthand for the stocks that came to define the last market cycle. Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett coined the term in 2023, borrowing from the 1960 Western film, to describe Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla. SpaceX’s debut has made that seven-stock frame look increasingly narrow for a market now being shaped by private giants as much as by listed ones.

AI-generated illustration

The pressure to find a new label is already visible. One acronym gaining traction on X is MANGOS, which stands for Meta, Anthropic, Nvidia, Alphabet, OpenAI and SpaceX. The fact that the list includes two companies still outside public markets says as much about where investor attention is headed as it does about the stocks that already trade every day. Shay Boloor of Futurum Equities said the Mag 7 label becomes difficult to keep using once a company as important as SpaceX sits outside it, which is why new acronyms are surfacing.

The backdrop is an AI and frontier-tech IPO wave that is beginning to redraw public-market storytelling. OpenAI confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering on June 8, 2026, and Anthropic has also moved toward public markets as investors seek exposure to artificial-intelligence shares. If those companies list, the center of gravity could shift again, leaving the old vocabulary even further behind the market it was built to describe.

Source: tesla-mag.com

The pattern is familiar. Earlier eras also produced catch-all market nicknames, from the Four Horsemen to India’s Nifty 50. The latter launched on April 22, 1996, with a base date of November 3, 1995 and a base value of 1,000, another reminder that markets often change before the labels do.

Photo by iCliff Agendia

SpaceX’s debut suggests this cycle may be different in scale, not just in speed. When a private company can enter public conversation at more than $2 trillion, rank above Tesla and Meta on day one, and force investors to rethink the flagship stock club of the decade, the issue is no longer just what to call the winners. It is who gets to define the market’s center of power in the first place.