SpaceX expands into enterprise AI with $60 billion Cursor deal

SpaceX’s record $75 billion IPO barely covered the scale of its next move: a reported $60 billion bid for Cursor, a bet on enterprise AI and Musk’s software ambitions.

SpaceX turned its blockbuster market debut into a new kind of power play: a reported $60 billion acquisition of Cursor, the AI coding assistant built by Anysphere. The move suggested that Elon Musk’s rocket company was not just cashing in on investor demand for satellites and launch services, but using its newly public balance sheet to push into enterprise AI at a price that would have looked impossible a day earlier.

The timing sharpened the contrast. SpaceX priced 555.6 million shares at $135 each in its June 11 initial public offering, raising $75 billion and valuing the company at about $1.77 trillion. Reuters said the listing was the largest ever, overtaking Saudi Aramco’s 2019 debut, and SpaceX stock began trading on June 12 with a strong reception that reinforced investor appetite for the company’s combined space, satellite and AI story.

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Against that backdrop, $60 billion for Cursor is a striking valuation even by the standards of today’s AI market. The figure implies SpaceX would be committing roughly four-fifths of the capital it raised in the IPO to a single software asset, one that sits far from its core launch and communications businesses. That scale helps explain why the price tag is already prompting questions about whether the market is valuing actual revenue and customer traction, or simply paying up for exposure to a category investors expect to define the next decade.

The strategic logic is clear enough. Reports framed the transaction as part of SpaceX’s effort to move deeper into enterprise AI and build a more direct challenge to Anthropic and OpenAI. Other accounts said the structure may have begun as a partnership or an option to acquire later in 2026, underscoring how Musk’s companies often blur the line between investment, collaboration and control when a new technology looks important enough.

Photo by panumas nikhomkhai

For SpaceX, Cursor also fits a broader infrastructure play. AI coding tools are not just consumer software; they are a gateway into corporate workflows, developer productivity and enterprise spending, all areas where compute capacity and distribution matter as much as model quality. If the deal closes at the reported level, it would signal that SpaceX sees AI software as more than a side bet. It would be treating it as a second growth engine, one that could justify the same kind of outsized capital formation that made the IPO itself historic.