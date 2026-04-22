SpaceX is negotiating a potential $60 billion acquisition of AI firm Cursor, with options for a $10 billion collaboration, marking a significant step in the tech landscape.

SpaceX is in advanced discussions to acquire the artificial intelligence startup Cursor for as much as $60 billion, Axios reported, underscoring the growing intersection of space exploration and AI technology. The deal could alternatively see SpaceX pay $10 billion for a strategic partnership, further highlighting the company's drive to expand its capabilities with cutting-edge AI solutions.

Potential Acquisition Terms and Structure

The ongoing negotiations between SpaceX and Cursor have produced two primary options, according to Axios. The first is a full acquisition where SpaceX would purchase Cursor outright for $60 billion—a valuation that would make it one of the largest tech deals in recent years. Alternatively, SpaceX could opt for a $10 billion agreement to license or collaborate on Cursor’s AI technology, rather than acquiring the company itself.

Full acquisition price: $60 billion

$60 billion Collaboration option: $10 billion for joint work

$10 billion for joint work Timeline: Agreement could be finalized later this year

Why Cursor?

Cursor, a rapidly growing AI startup, has become a coveted asset in the technology sector. Though specific details about Cursor’s technology remain closely held, industry sources note that the company specializes in advanced machine learning and language processing tools that could significantly bolster SpaceX’s own AI-driven initiatives. Cursor’s reported valuation has soared in recent quarters, fueled by investor interest in AI sector growth and its potential applications in autonomous systems, data analysis, and mission planning for aerospace ventures.

Cursor’s valuation has climbed rapidly in recent months

The company is recognized for breakthroughs in machine learning and automation

AI integration is seen as critical for next-generation spacecraft and satellite technology

Industry Context and Strategic Motives

The discussions between SpaceX and Cursor reflect broader trends in the technology and space industries, where artificial intelligence is increasingly essential for operational efficiency and innovation. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has made significant investments in automation and AI for both its rocket launches and Starlink satellite programs. Acquiring Cursor would give SpaceX deeper control over proprietary AI tools, potentially accelerating its ambitions in reusable rockets, autonomous navigation, and real-time data processing.

Industry data compiled by CNBC and CB Insights shows that AI acquisitions have surged, with valuations and deal volumes reaching record levels in 2025 and early 2026. A $60 billion deal would instantly place Cursor among the most valuable AI startups globally, comparable to recent mega-acquisitions in the sector.

What’s Next?

While no final agreement has been announced, Axios notes that a deal could close later this year, pending regulatory review and due diligence. Whether SpaceX opts for the full acquisition or a $10 billion collaboration, the move is expected to send ripples across both the space and technology industries, intensifying competition and innovation in AI-driven aerospace applications.

As AI becomes a core driver in the next phase of space exploration and satellite technology, the outcome of these negotiations will be closely watched by investors, regulators, and industry observers.