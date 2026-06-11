SpaceX goes public, analysts warn of volatile first-day trading

SpaceX is set to list under ticker SPCX with 555,555,555 shares, and analysts say heavy retail demand could whip early trading.

SpaceX’s first hours as a public stock may be the real test, not the listing itself. When the company debuts on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, it will offer 555,555,555 shares of Class A common stock, with underwriters holding a 30-day option to buy up to 83,333,333 more, a structure that market watchers say could make the opening trade unusually volatile.

The company launched its roadshow from Starbase, Texas, on June 4 after filing Amendment No. 2 to its S-1 on June 3. Its public materials say the registration still needs SEC effectiveness before securities can be sold, and they frame the deal as one of the largest and most closely watched IPOs in U.S. history. SpaceX says it was founded in 2002 and its mission is to enable people to live on other planets.

The financial backdrop is mixed. The filing disclosed 2025 revenue of $18.7 billion and a net loss of $4.9 billion, numbers that put the spotlight on valuation rather than near-term profitability. That tension matters because Business Insider has reported that SpaceX is expected to allocate 30% of the offering to retail investors, while Fidelity has lowered its account minimum to $2,000 to give more individuals access to the deal.

SpaceX Photos via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

That retail slice is exactly what has analysts warning about the opening hours. Business Insider’s coverage says retail participation could magnify price swings, especially because the free float will be relatively small. In the same reporting, Jay Ritter, a longtime IPO expert, said he is bearish mainly because of SpaceX’s colossal valuation. Three of four market pros surveyed by Business Insider said they would hold off on buying at the IPO price, a sign that the Street is not lining up behind the deal in unison.

Still, SpaceX is not arriving as a blank slate. Its factsheet says Starlink had about 10.3 million subscribers across 164 countries, giving investors a business with real scale alongside the launch ambitions and the Elon Musk brand. That combination is why the stock’s debut could matter far beyond one company, potentially resetting valuations across the space economy and setting a new benchmark for mega-IPOs.