SpaceX IPO makes employees millionaires after record-breaking debut

SpaceX’s record $75 billion IPO minted thousands of paper millionaires, but the real test starts with taxes, lockups and who stays long enough to cash out.

SpaceX’s blockbuster public debut made thousands of current and former workers suddenly far richer on paper, but the bigger story is what happens after the share-price surge fades. The company’s record-breaking IPO valued SpaceX at more than $2 trillion and raised $75 billion, turning years of equity compensation into one of Silicon Valley’s biggest wealth events.

The windfall was years in the making. SpaceX filed its S-1 on May 20, and its prospectus said the company places heavy emphasis on equity compensation to give employees a financial stake and an ownership mindset. That structure helped spread gains beyond top executives and into the ranks of engineers, welders, cafeteria staff and support workers who stayed through years of fast growth, technical setbacks and private-market uncertainty.

The size of the payout also highlights the tension inside a company that is now far larger than a rocket builder. SpaceX’s 2025 revenue was $18.7 billion, but it posted a $4.9 billion loss as it invested heavily in AI, and the company has described its total addressable market as $28.5 trillion, with most of it tied to AI. That gap between current losses and future potential explains why the offering drew so much attention, and why the stock’s long-term performance will matter more than the first-day pop.

AI-generated illustration

For Hawthorne, California, where SpaceX’s manufacturing hub remained a major employer even after the company shifted its headquarters to Texas in 2024, the impact could spread well beyond the factory floor. City records showed 7,661 workers there last year, and Hawthorne officials say the city has 25 aviation-focused businesses and a long aerospace history. A local real estate agent, Nina Kubicek, said, “It’s been on everyone’s mind,” a sign that housing, spending and neighborhood demand could all feel the ripple effects.

The harder questions now sit with the employees themselves. Many will face lockups before they can sell, tax bills when they do, and the risk of holding too much wealth in a single stock tied to a volatile industry. JPMorganChase has already moved to court newly wealthy SpaceX workers, a reminder that banks understand how quickly paper gains can turn into a race to preserve them.

Photo by Саша Алалыкин

The IPO may yet become Southern California’s “Google moment,” but its deeper effect will be measured by retention, inequality inside the company and whether the wealth created in a single day helps stabilize the workforce or simply raises expectations across SpaceX’s next chapter.