SpaceX plans Texas gas pipeline to fuel faster Starship launches

SpaceX wants an eight-mile Starpipe to Starbase, cutting tanker-truck fuel runs for a rocket that burns about 630,000 gallons of liquid methane per launch.

SpaceX plans to begin next month on an eight-mile natural gas pipeline called Starpipe that would run to its Texas launch facilities and end at Starbase, the company town on the Gulf Coast. A filing with the Texas Railroad Commission says the line is expected to be in service by January 26, 2027, while engineering plans filed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers show SpaceX also wants a liquefaction facility at Starbase to turn piped gas into liquid methane.

The project is meant to replace a fuel system that now depends on hundreds of tanker trucks hauling liquid methane to the launch site. That arrangement is slow and cumbersome for Starship, which uses about 630,000 gallons of liquid methane per launch. For Elon Musk, who has pushed SpaceX toward a much faster launch cadence, the pipeline would strip out one of the biggest bottlenecks in the company’s current operations.

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Starpipe also fits a broader strategy that has defined SpaceX’s buildout in South Texas: control the infrastructure as well as the rockets. SpaceX has spent years exploring its own drilling operations near Starbase and throughout Texas, suggesting the company is trying to secure fuel supply closer to its launch complex rather than depend on outside logistics. The pipeline would connect directly to a launch system that is central to SpaceX’s moon and Mars plans, as well as to newer growth bets such as the expansion of Starlink and orbital AI data center satellites.

The move lands in a place where the company already has unusual political and physical reach. Starbase became an official Texas city in May 2025 after voters approved incorporation, creating a SpaceX-dominated municipality of about 1.5 square miles near Boca Chica. The city sits amid a broader cluster of SpaceX-related proposals, including a separate Army Corps public notice last August describing a 21-acre expansion at the Starbase launch area to support increased launch cadence and reusable launch and landing infrastructure.

SpaceX Photos via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

For South Texas, the pipeline adds another layer to the debate over what SpaceX’s growth requires on the ground. Supporters see industrial spending and a more efficient launch base. Critics have focused on property damage, disruption and the company’s growing footprint along the coast. Starpipe would deepen that footprint by tying the region’s energy infrastructure even more tightly to the pace of Starship launches.