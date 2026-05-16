SpaceX Prepares for Highly Anticipated Nasdaq IPO

SpaceX is reportedly set to file for its long-awaited IPO as soon as Wednesday, with a Nasdaq listing targeted for June 12, according to sources.

SpaceX is reportedly moving forward with plans for a long-awaited initial public offering, with sources telling Fortune that the company could file its public IPO documents as soon as Wednesday. The company, founded by Elon Musk, is targeting a June 12 listing on the Nasdaq exchange, according to people familiar with the process.

IPO Filing Expected This Week

Fortune reports that SpaceX is accelerating its IPO timeline after years of speculation and investor anticipation. The company, which has remained private since its inception in 2002, is expected to make the official filing public this week. This move will allow investors and the public to review SpaceX's financials, risks, and business plans—key details that have been closely guarded until now.

Targeted Listing Date and Market Impact

Sourcing from insiders, both Fortune and Reuters report that SpaceX is aiming to list on June 12. The planned listing on the Nasdaq IPO calendar marks one of the most anticipated public market debuts in recent years, given SpaceX's reputation as a leader in commercial spaceflight and satellite internet.

SpaceX remains privately valued at upwards of $180 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable private companies.

The company has posted record launch numbers in recent years, driven by government contracts and commercial satellite deployments.

Investors have long awaited the opportunity to buy shares of SpaceX directly, as its private rounds have been open mostly to institutional and accredited investors.

What an IPO Means for SpaceX

An initial public offering, or IPO, would allow SpaceX to raise capital from new public investors, potentially fueling further growth in its launch services, Starlink satellite network, and Mars exploration ambitions. It would also bring new levels of transparency and regulatory oversight, as the company’s financials would be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and updated regularly.

While details on the offering size and valuation are still emerging, the scale of SpaceX's business has grown rapidly. The company’s launch manifest shows dozens of missions annually, including crewed NASA flights and Starlink deployments, making it the busiest private launch provider in the world.

Next Steps and Outlook

According to Fortune, SpaceX is expected to submit its IPO filing imminently, with the public document revealing its revenue, profit margins, and growth strategy for the first time. If the company meets its targeted Nasdaq debut date, it will be one of the largest and most-watched IPOs of the year.

As more information becomes available in the coming days, market observers will be closely tracking SpaceX’s official filing and the company’s plans for its future as a public entity. Investors, analysts, and space industry watchers alike will be eager to see how SpaceX’s ambitions align with the public market’s expectations.