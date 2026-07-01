SpaceX reportedly showed investors a handset-like AI device before IPO

SpaceX showed investors a sleek, handset-like AI device ahead of its IPO pitch. Musk denied the report as the company kept pushing wireless ambitions through Starlink.

SpaceX showed investors a handset-like AI device before its public-market debut, a prototype described as sleek, slimmer than an iPhone and still early enough that the design could change or vanish entirely.

The device was said to combine xAI technology with a proprietary operating system, a mix that would push SpaceX beyond rockets and satellite broadband toward a vertically integrated stack spanning hardware, connectivity and AI services. That kind of move would also give the company a broader investor story at a moment when its valuation narrative is already tied to Starlink and the long runway for satellite communications.

AI-generated illustration

The timing matters because SpaceX has been signaling wireless ambitions for months. Earlier in 2026, Elon Musk said a phone that would connect to the SpaceX-run Starlink system was “not out of the question,” even as he said SpaceX was not developing a smartphone. That left open the possibility of a device optimized for neural networks and satellite links rather than a conventional handset built to compete directly with Apple or Samsung.

Musk pushed back hard on July 1, 2026, denying the account on X and calling it “utterly false,” without offering further detail. The denial does not settle whether SpaceX is testing a device strategy, but it does underscore how closely the company is guarding the line between speculation, prototype work and a product that could eventually be sold.

Source: techcrunch.com

For SpaceX, the stakes extend beyond consumer electronics. Investor presentations typically reveal where a company wants to grow next, and in this case the signals point to AI, wireless and satellite connectivity as linked businesses rather than separate bets. If SpaceX is moving in that direction, it would mark a sharper turn toward a telecom-style ecosystem, with Starlink at the center and a handset-like device as the bridge between space infrastructure and daily consumer use.