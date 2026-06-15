SpaceX shares jump again after record-breaking IPO debut

SpaceX’s stock pushed higher again Monday after a debut that valued the company near $2.1 trillion, but scarcity and Musk’s pull may matter more than the pop.

SpaceX shares climbed again Monday before the market opened, extending a debut that already sent the stock up 19% on Friday and briefly gave the company a market value of roughly $2.1 trillion. The move put fresh attention on a harder question than the first-day surge: whether the price is being driven by business fundamentals, extreme scarcity of shares, or the Elon Musk effect.

The stock opened Friday at $150, about 11% above the $135 IPO price, then finished the session at $160.95 after touching an intraday high of $176.52. Trading did not cool after the close, either. The shares later reached $166.85 in after-hours trading, with more than 500 million shares changing hands in one of the busiest first days ever for a newly listed company. SpaceX raised $75 billion by selling 555.6 million Class A shares, and at pricing the deal valued the company at roughly $1.77 trillion to $1.8 trillion, already making it the largest IPO in market history.

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The offering’s structure made the rally even more striking. Up to 30% of the stock had been set aside for retail buyers, but the final retail allocation was 20%, leaving only about 3% to 4% of shares available for public trading. That limited float can magnify price swings, especially when demand is already intense. At Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, SpaceX executives including CEO Gwynne Shotwell rang the opening bell, and Musk framed the listing in grand terms, saying SpaceX’s goal is to “take the fiction out of science fiction.”

Photo by Alesia Kozik

The debut also rippled across the space-trade. Related stocks and exchange-traded funds gained as investors chased the new listing, while rivals including Redwire and Rocket Lab fell as money rotated toward SpaceX. Analysts said the company could soon qualify for major indexes, with Nasdaq-100 inclusion potentially forcing at least $7 billion in passive-fund buying in the weeks ahead, a flow that could provide another powerful bid under the stock.

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That is why the long-term test will be more important than the first-day fireworks. A market value near $2.1 trillion, a tiny public float, and expectations of index-driven demand can sustain a hot opening, but they do not guarantee a durable valuation. For investors, the key risk is that a record-setting debut can look very different once the scarcity premium fades and the stock has to trade on fundamentals alone.