SpaceX soars past $2 trillion after record-setting IPO debut

SpaceX’s $75 billion IPO briefly made it a $2 trillion company, giving Starlink-fueled firepower to squeeze rivals across launch, satellites and AI.

SpaceX’s blowout public debut handed Elon Musk’s company a war chest few rivals can match, and the numbers show why competitors are feeling the pressure. The $75 billion offering priced at $135 a share valued the rocket, satellite and AI company at $1.77 trillion before its Nasdaq debut briefly pushed the market value above $2 trillion.

The scale of the raise matters because Starlink has become the financial engine inside the broader SpaceX machine. In the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, SpaceX said the Connectivity segment generated $11.39 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue, or more than 60% of the company’s $18.7 billion total. In the first quarter of 2026, Starlink brought in about $3.3 billion, roughly 69% of quarterly revenue, underscoring how much of the business now rests on broadband rather than launch alone.

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That cash generation gives SpaceX room to move aggressively in markets where scale matters most. Musk said in a JPMorgan Chase livestream before the offering that SpaceX had been cash-flow positive since around 2015, and the company’s filing came after reports that it generated about $8 billion in profit on $15 billion to $16 billion of revenue in 2025. For competitors in launch, satellite communications and adjacent AI services, that kind of balance sheet can mean SpaceX can spend longer, wait out downturns and absorb losses that smaller rivals cannot.

The IPO’s timing also hit the rest of the sector hard. Shares in smaller rocket, satellite and space-related companies sold off as investors rotated toward SpaceX and away from publicly traded rivals, a signal that the listing did more than simply reprice one company. It widened the gap between a private giant with enormous financing power and competitors that must keep raising capital under tougher market conditions.

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Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer, has been one of the key public faces explaining the company’s strategy to investors as the listing opened a new phase for the business. With Starlink throwing off the bulk of revenue and the company now valued above $2 trillion in trading, SpaceX enters the public market with a funding advantage that could reshape competition across launch, satellites, defense and AI for years to come.