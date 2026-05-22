SpaceX Starship V3 Awaits Second Launch After Delay

SpaceX prepares for Starship V3’s second launch attempt following a scrubbed first try, as the company pushes forward with its ambitious flight program.

SpaceX is gearing up for a crucial second launch attempt of its Starship V3 vehicle after a postponed first attempt, according to live updates from From Space and reports from the Wall Street Journal. The company’s latest iteration of the fully reusable launch system is once again poised for liftoff, marking a significant step in SpaceX’s ongoing development efforts.

Starship Flight 12: Launch Plans and Postponement

The planned Flight 12, featuring the newly redesigned Starship V3, was initially scheduled to launch today. However, as From Space and the Wall Street Journal detailed, SpaceX postponed the attempt due to undisclosed reasons. The company is now preparing for a second attempt, with teams working to address any technical or operational issues that led to the scrub.

The Starship V3 is SpaceX’s latest version of the launch vehicle, incorporating upgrades aimed at improving reliability and performance.

is SpaceX’s latest version of the launch vehicle, incorporating upgrades aimed at improving reliability and performance. This flight marks the twelfth overall Starship launch attempt, highlighting the iterative approach SpaceX has used throughout the program.

Postponements are not uncommon in spaceflight, but each scrub provides valuable data as engineers refine systems and procedures.

What’s at Stake with Starship V3

The Starship program aims to develop a fully reusable heavy-lift vehicle, central to not only SpaceX’s commercial satellite deployment but also future lunar and interplanetary missions. The V3 variant is expected to feature engineering improvements, including enhanced propulsion and structural upgrades, which are critical for the vehicle’s performance targets.

According to SpaceX’s official technical details, Starship V3 is designed for higher payload capacity and improved reusability. These advancements are vital for the company’s long-term plans, including supporting NASA’s Artemis lunar missions.

Industry and Regulatory Oversight

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continues to monitor SpaceX’s launch activities closely. Regulatory reviews ensure that each flight meets safety and environmental requirements, a process that can sometimes contribute to scheduling changes.

Looking Ahead: Next Steps for Starship

As SpaceX prepares for the rescheduled attempt, the outcome of Flight 12 will inform future tests and operational flights. Each Starship mission provides critical data, helping SpaceX refine its vehicle design and operational procedures. Despite the setback, the company remains committed to its ambitious schedule, with additional Starship launches already on the launch calendar for later this year.

While delays are part of the process, SpaceX’s rapid iteration and testing underscore its strategy of learning from each mission. Industry observers will be watching closely to see how the Starship V3 performs on its next flight, as its success is key to unlocking new capabilities for both commercial and governmental spaceflight goals.