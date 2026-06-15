SpaceX to share earnings and news only on website, X

SpaceX will post earnings and material news only on its own site and X, tightening control over disclosures as its $85.7 billion IPO draws intense scrutiny.

SpaceX said it will release quarterly and annual financial results, along with other material news, only through its own website and X account, shifting a basic public-company function away from the wire services that Wall Street has long used as a common feed. The move gives SpaceX tighter control over timing, presentation and reach, while leaving investors, reporters and analysts who do not follow its channels directly with one more step to find the same information.

The company’s investor-relations page has been built around that approach, with prominent sections for Investor Updates, Quarterly and Annual Reports, SEC Filings, and Events & Presentations. Its financials page also showed recent filings dated June 12, 2026, including an S-8 securities registration and a 424B4 prospectus filed under Rule 424(b)(4), underscoring how quickly SpaceX moved from pricing its market debut to setting up a public-market disclosure system around its own web properties.

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The timing matters because SpaceX has become one of the most closely watched new listings in the market. Underwriters exercised the greenshoe overallotment, taking total IPO proceeds to $85.7 billion. The initial offering raised $75 billion, and the greenshoe covered another 83.3 million shares. SpaceX shares closed about 19% higher on debut and were up another 2% in extended trading, a sharp first-day signal of demand for the stock and of the scale of attention now attached to the company’s financial reporting.

Photo by iCliff Agendia

On SpaceX’s investor-relations page, the Nasdaq ticker appeared as SPCX, alongside a price of $186.30, up $25.35. That kind of market reaction makes the disclosure change more consequential, because earnings, contract wins, setbacks or strategic shifts will now reach the market through channels SpaceX controls rather than through a broadly syndicated distribution network. For Elon Musk, the decision also fits a familiar pattern: X is both a personal megaphone and now a corporate disclosure channel.

Bruno Sanchez-Andrade Nuño from Washington, DC, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

In practical terms, the change may speed up direct communication to followers already watching SpaceX’s site and social feed. It also weakens the role of wire services such as Business Wire and PR Newswire, which have traditionally given investors and journalists a shared source of record. For a company of SpaceX’s size, value and influence, the choice is not just operational. It is a statement about who gets access first, who gets left searching, and how public-company transparency is increasingly being shaped by platform control.