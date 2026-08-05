SpaceX tops revenue forecasts in first public earnings report

SpaceX reported $7.8 billion in quarterly revenue, beating forecasts as investors weighed whether Starlink profits can fund rockets and AI.

SpaceX reported quarterly revenue of $7.8 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts, in its first earnings report as a public company. The results gave investors their first detailed view of how Elon Musk’s rocket, satellite and AI company is being financed after a June 2026 initial public offering that was described as the largest in U.S. history.

Executives said the company is pouring money into rocket development, Starlink satellites and AI, a spending mix that turns the earnings release into a test of how durable SpaceX’s current business model really is. The central question is whether Starlink, the company’s satellite internet arm, can generate enough profit to keep underwriting the cost of building rockets and expanding into AI at the same time.

AI-generated illustration

That tension sits at the heart of SpaceX’s public debut. Shares initially surged after the IPO, then sputtered and drifted lower before the earnings release, leaving the stock sensitive not just to revenue growth but to any signal about future spending. Investors have been parsing whether they are buying a fast-growing launch company, a telecom-style subscription business built on Starlink, or a broader Musk platform that is now absorbing capital for AI as well.

Photo by Piya Nimityongskul

The earnings report also matters because it is SpaceX’s first window into public-company economics after years of operating privately. Analysts have said the market is likely to focus as much on Musk’s comments and growth plans as on the quarterly figures themselves, especially with the stock already showing sharp swings after the offering. The numbers alone showed momentum, but the larger question remains whether the company’s fastest-growing business can keep pace with its ambitions.

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For now, the beat on revenue suggests investors are still paying for expansion, not just current sales. What they are really underwriting is a capital-intensive bet that Starlink can keep paying for more rockets, more satellites and a deeper push into AI, even as the company’s valuation and share price remain tied to Musk’s next move.