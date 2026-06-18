SpaceX valuation surges past Amazon as investors chase Musk bets

SpaceX hit a $350 billion private valuation, then briefly outran Amazon and Microsoft as options trading amplified Musk bets.

SpaceX’s soaring price tag has become a case study in how far private-market enthusiasm can run ahead of the kind of pricing ordinary investors see on a stock exchange. A December 2024 secondary share sale valued Elon Musk’s rocket company at $350 billion, based on an insider purchase offer for $1.25 billion of stock at $185 a share. By June 2026, options activity had pushed SpaceX’s implied market value briefly past Amazon’s and even Microsoft’s, a reminder that the number attached to a private company can move fast without ever looking like a transparent public-market quote.

That gap matters because private-market valuation is not the same thing as a common stock price discovered in open trading. SpaceX’s price has been shaped by limited transactions, including secondary sales and option contracts, rather than continuous buying and selling on an exchange. For ordinary investors, that means the headline figure can reflect enthusiasm, scarcity and trading structure as much as it reflects fundamentals. The result is a valuation that can look bold on paper while remaining hard to verify in the way a listed company’s price can be checked every second.

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The company’s rise has been driven heavily by Starlink, which Sacra says expanded from 10,000 beta users in 2021 to more than 10 million active customers by February 2026. Those users were spread across 160 countries, territories and markets, giving SpaceX a global business footprint that helps explain why investors keep chasing the Musk story. Still, the scale of the business does not erase the risks that advisers and regulators warn about when money gets concentrated in one name, one sector or one billionaire-led empire.

Photo by Jeswin Thomas

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has long said diversified investing helps reduce the risk that any single investment underperforms. It also describes single-stock leveraged products as complex investment products with enhanced risks, and SEC staff guidance says broker-dealers and investment advisers must act in a retail investor’s best interest when making recommendations. That is the reality check behind the SpaceX frenzy: private-market glamour can be seductive, but illiquidity, limited disclosure and the possibility of paying a markup through secondary trading can leave retail buyers with worse terms than insiders. As SpaceX’s valuation climbs, the practical lesson for investors is the same one regulators keep repeating: concentration can magnify gains, but it can also magnify mistakes.