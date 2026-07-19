Spain and Argentina set for historic World Cup final in New Jersey

Spain and Argentina met as FIFA’s top two ranked teams, with 39-year-old Lionel Messi facing Spain’s Lamine Yamal at MetLife Stadium.

Spain and Argentina met in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey after 48 nations had been cut to the last two teams in FIFA’s expanded tournament. FIFA called the 2026 competition the biggest FIFA World Cup ever, and the final matched the top two teams in its pre-tournament rankings.

Spain arrived chasing a second men’s World Cup title, with its only previous triumph coming in 2010. Argentina, meanwhile, came back as the defending champion after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the first edition staged in the Middle East and played from 20 November to 18 December 2022. The data point that matters most is the gap in recent pedigree: Spain has one title in its history, while Argentina has already proved it can close a final on the sport’s biggest stage.

FIFA framed the match as a collision between generations, with Lamine Yamal representing Spain’s new wave and Lionel Messi, 39, anchoring Argentina. That age contrast is more than a storyline. It points to the game’s central contest: Spain’s ability to use younger legs and quick circulation to pull Argentina out of shape, against Argentina’s comfort in tighter, more decisive moments where Messi can still settle a match with one pass, one carry or one finish.

gargudojr via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Gianni Infantino, speaking in New York, called the tournament’s run-up an “incredible success story” as it reached its historic climax. The setting matched the scale of the event: New York/New Jersey hosted the final, and MetLife Stadium gave FIFA a stage large enough for a championship built from a 48-team field and narrowed to two teams that entered with the strongest pre-tournament credentials. With Spain and Argentina both sitting at the top of FIFA’s rankings before kickoff, the final was poised to be decided by margins that usually separate champions from runners-up: control in midfield, the first clean break in transition and the composure to finish the limited chances a final always provides.