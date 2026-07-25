Spain and France battle massive wildfires as evacuations top 30,000

Spain declared a national emergency near Madrid as France emptied the Cap Ferret peninsula, pushing evacuations past 30,000 across both countries.

Spain declared a national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Ávila as French authorities ordered the total evacuation of the Cap Ferret peninsula, pushing evacuations in the two countries past 30,000. The fires have become a direct test of how far southern Europe’s emergency systems can stretch when extreme heat, strong winds and multiple outbreaks hit at once.

In Spain, more than 10,000 people were evacuated from threatened communities near Madrid and in the nearby province of Ávila after the government activated the emergency response on July 24. Madrid officials called the blaze the “worst fire in the history of the region,” underscoring the pressure on local and national authorities as crews fought several fires at the same time. Reuters also reported that the wildfire conditions were being intensified by extreme heat and strong winds.

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France faced a parallel strain on its Atlantic coast. More than 20,000 people were evacuated from the Lège-Cap-Ferret area west of Bordeaux on July 23, and French authorities later expanded that order to a total evacuation of the Cap Ferret peninsula. Some residents and holidaymakers escaped by boat as flames advanced through Gironde and around Arcachon Bay. Around 800 firefighters were deployed west of Bordeaux, and France 24 said Paris sought emergency assistance from the European Union as the fires spread.

The scale of the evacuations shows how quickly wildfire response is becoming a cross-border resilience problem rather than a local disaster alone. In southwestern France, the evacuation of a crowded coastal and tourist area required not only ground crews but also marine transport, while in Spain the simultaneous outbreaks near Madrid and Ávila forced the Interior Ministry into an emergency posture. The pressure on personnel and aircraft comes as one country after another faces faster-moving fires in hotter, drier conditions.

Source: independent.co.uk

The latest outbreaks follow an especially lethal and destructive run of fires in Spain. Reuters reported on July 10 that a wildfire in southern Spain killed 12 people and left 23 missing, one of the country’s deadliest such blazes. By July 20, Spain’s largest wildfire of the year had already been burning for at least five days, and more than 123,000 hectares had burned nationwide. Together, the fires in Spain and France have exposed how thin the margin has become for evacuation planning, mutual aid and rapid deployment as Europe’s fire season grows longer and more destructive.