Spain and Portugal set up blockbuster World Cup clash in Dallas

Spain swept Austria 3-0 behind a record shutout streak, while Portugal survived Croatia 2-1 to earn a Dallas meeting on Monday.

Spain and Portugal will meet in Dallas on Monday, July 6, after taking sharply different routes through the round of 16 on Thursday. Spain controlled Austria 3-0 at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, while Portugal had to grind out a 2-1 victory over Croatia in Toronto, a gap in style that now separates one heavyweight building momentum from another still surviving by force of will.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored in the 36th and 89th minutes, Pedro Porro added the second in the 66th, and Spain never looked in danger of losing command. Oyarzabal’s double lifted him to 29 goals for Spain, while Porro’s finish was his first in 20 international appearances. The result sent Spain into the next round with a fourth straight clean sheet and no goals conceded at the tournament, extending Unai Simón’s shutout run to a World Cup-record 519 minutes and pushing him past Walter Zenga’s 517.

The defensive numbers sit on top of a longer Spanish drought that is only now breaking. Spain had not won a World Cup knockout match since 2010, and its last meeting with Austria before Thursday came in Vienna in November 2009, a 5-1 Spanish victory. That history made the win in Los Angeles more than a routine advance; it was another step in a run that has finally carried Spain beyond merely looking polished.

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Portugal’s path was far less fluent. Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonçalo Ramos delivered the goals against Croatia, but the match in Toronto was tense enough to be described as dramatic and unsettled by VAR controversy, with Luka Modrić anchoring the opposition in a duel framed as a meeting of modern icons. Portugal got through, but only after absorbing pressure and leaning on experience rather than control.

The contrast sharpened further in Spain’s aftermath. Lamine Yamal, after being named the match’s MVP, said, “the World Cup starts now,” and Luis de la Fuente warned against complacency, saying satisfaction can kill. FIFA has set the Spain-Portugal round-of-16 tie for Monday in Dallas, with Spain bringing four straight shutouts and Portugal arriving after a one-goal escape over Croatia.