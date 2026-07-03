Spain and Portugal set up blockbuster World Cup showdown

Spain cruised past Austria 3-0, while Portugal survived a tense 2-1 win over Croatia to lock in a July 4 showdown.

Spain and Portugal set up a July 4 World Cup clash after very different paths through the round of 16. Spain beat Austria 3-0 with a Mikel Oyarzabal double and a Pedro Porro strike, while Portugal needed a late Gonzalo Ramos winner to edge Croatia 2-1 in Toronto.

Spain looked in control from the start and never let Austria settle. Oyarzabal opened the scoring and finished with two goals, with Porro adding the third as Spain advanced into the next round with a convincing margin. FIFA’s match report said the result sent Spain through to face Portugal, and the victory carried added weight because Spain had been trying to end a 16-year wait for a World Cup knockout-stage win.

Portugal’s night was more precarious. Ivan Perisic put Croatia ahead in Toronto Stadium, forcing Portugal to chase the game before Cristiano Ronaldo equalized from the penalty spot. The match stayed tight until the fourth minute of stoppage time, when Ramos scored the winner and turned a stressful escape into a place in the next round.

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The contrast could not have been sharper. Spain produced a controlled, front-foot performance, with Lamine Yamal helping set the tone as the attack repeatedly stretched Austria. Portugal, by contrast, had to absorb pressure, recover from falling behind and survive until the final seconds before Ramos delivered. That difference in temperament now hangs over a meeting that should draw far more attention than a routine knockout tie.

The stakes are amplified by the shape of the tournament itself. The 2026 World Cup is the first to feature 48 teams and 104 matches, spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Against that backdrop, Spain’s authority and Portugal’s resilience have made their next meeting one of the most attractive fixtures left in the bracket, with both sides entering the showdown from sharply different emotional positions.