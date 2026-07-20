Spain beat Argentina in extra time as Yamal seals World Cup glory

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time as 19-year-old Lamine Yamal took the spotlight from Lionel Messi in a World Cup final built on a generational handoff.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, and 19-year-old Lamine Yamal stood at the center of the sport’s changing order. Lionel Messi captained Argentina, but the night ended with Spain’s young forward holding the larger future of the game in his hands.

Yamal turned 19 on July 13, 2026, days before the final, and had already spent the tournament collecting milestones. He became the youngest player ever to represent Barcelona, then added a World Cup record by becoming the youngest player ever to score at the tournament. His final run also included one goal, 22 successful dribbles, six chances created, 38 duels won and eight fouls won, while FIFA handed him the Young Player of the Tournament trophy after he led the competition with 19 chances created.

The final had been loaded with symbolism long before kickoff. Messi had earlier reacted to a viral 2007 photo of himself with baby Yamal and described the Barcelona forward as one of the best players in the world, a rare passing of the torch across two eras. Yamal had also carried himself with uncommon certainty before the match, answering “yes” when asked whether Spain would win the World Cup. After scoring against France earlier in the tournament, he said, “Every kid dreams of scoring a goal like that.”

Argentina pushed Spain into extra time, but the night belonged to the younger side of football’s history. Coverage of the match framed Spain as a machine built on control and movement, while Messi’s team ran out of late miracles, unable to force one more escape from a final that kept closing around them. The result left Argentina without another world title and gave Spain a victory that felt as much about succession as silverware.

The final whistle brought a quieter image than the one that had driven the buildup: Messi and Yamal embraced. It was a brief, direct exchange between the game’s most decorated modern icon and the teenager many now expect to define the next era, with Spain’s triumph marking the moment the center of gravity shifted.