Spain beat France 2-0 to reach first World Cup final since 2010

Spain’s 2-0 win over France in Arlington sent it to a second men’s World Cup final and its first since 2010.

Spain became the first team into the World Cup final on U.S. soil with a disciplined 2-0 semifinal win over France at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mikel Oyarzabal settled the match with a penalty in the 22nd minute, and Pedro Porro added the second in the 58th, giving Spain a controlled victory that kept France from finding a way back into the game.

The result carried Spain back to the final for the first time since 2010, and only the second men’s World Cup final in its history. It also extended Spain’s run of dominance in this matchup to three straight victories over France.

France arrived with a chance to reach a third consecutive World Cup final, which would have made it only the second European nation, after West Germany, to play in three straight finals. Spain closed the door before the match could tilt.

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ESPN’s stats package put Spain’s Lamine Yamal ahead of Kylian Mbappé in their cited tournament comparison by 6-0. It also credited Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón with a World Cup record six clean sheets, while France’s attacking output was 0.3, its worst in 60 years.

Spain will now move on to the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, where it will face either England or Argentina. France will play in the third-place match on July 18, ending a campaign that had aimed at another title shot but stalled against a Spain side that handled the semifinal with precision from the opening penalty to Porro’s finish.