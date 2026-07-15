Spain beat France 2-0 to reach first World Cup final since 2010

Pedro Porro's 58th-minute strike sealed Spain's 2-0 win over France and sent La Roja to their first World Cup final since 2010.

Spain beat France 2-0 at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, to reach their first World Cup final since winning in South Africa in 2010. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute, and Pedro Porro finished the job in the 58th, a result that sent the reigning European champions back into the sport’s biggest match.

Porro, who was named Superior Player of the Match, described the night as a “dream come true” and stressed that the result belonged to the collective. He said Spain had produced a “fantastic match” to overcome France, a side many had viewed as one of the tournament’s powers. The right back’s goal matched the message from the bench: Spain did not win by waiting for France to fade, but by imposing a clear plan and carrying it through for 90 minutes.

Luis de la Fuente framed the victory as proof of a team identity that has been built over nearly three or four years. After the final whistle, he said he was proud of the way Spain stayed faithful to its idea of play and called France “the best team in the world.” De la Fuente also described the final berth as both a responsibility and a privilege, language that reflected how carefully Spain has managed expectation while still delivering in the tournament’s decisive moments.

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That belief was reinforced by the route to the semifinal. FIFA noted that France had won every match before facing Spain and had conceded only two goals in the competition, while also going unbreached in the knockout rounds. Spain broke that run with controlled, direct finishing and the composure to turn a tense semifinal into a comfortable margin by the hour mark.

The contrast on the touchline was stark. De la Fuente looked emotional but satisfied, while Didier Deschamps could not hide his frustration as France fell in Dallas. The defeat stopped Les Bleus one step short of another final and left Spain with a sharper identity than ever: a side that trusted its structure, backed its players, and turned tactical clarity into a place in the World Cup final.