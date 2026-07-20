Spain beats Argentina in extra time to win second World Cup title

Ferran Torres scored in extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium as Spain edged Argentina 1-0, denying Lionel Messi a second straight crown.

Ferran Torres struck in extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026, lifting Spain past Argentina 1-0 and sending Spain to its second World Cup title. The decisive goal came after a tense final that stayed scoreless through regulation before Torres finished the job for Spain.

The match was played before a sold-out crowd in the New York and New Jersey region, where the expanded 48-team World Cup reached its last stop with two of the game’s biggest powers in the final. Spain’s victory denied Lionel Messi’s Argentina a second straight championship and closed a tournament that had already put the country back among soccer’s elite.

Source: ourquadcities.com

The final carried a heavy emotional charge for Argentina, with Messi leaving in tears after the loss. It also matched Argentina’s experience against Spain’s younger core, including Lamine Yamal, in a game framed by personal storylines as much as by the trophy on the line. The contrast added to a final that was unusually tight and had to be settled only after extra time.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

Spain’s win ended the 2026 tournament with a clean 1-0 result that underlined how little separated the two sides in a match rich with pressure and consequence. For Spain, Torres’ goal delivered a second world title and a return to the top of the sport. For Argentina, the defeat stopped a bid to go back-to-back and left Messi one step short of another championship.