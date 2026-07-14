Spain beats France 2-0 to reach World Cup final

Spain turned Bastille Day into a 2-0 semifinal win over France in Arlington, sending Dallas-Fort Worth into a global soccer spectacle and Spain into the final.

Spain beat France 2-0 at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro delivered the goals that sent the Spaniards to the World Cup final. The semifinal was played Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at AT&T Stadium, with the winner moving on to the final on July 19.

The date gave the match added force. July 14 is Bastille Day, France’s national holiday, and the French presence around Dallas carried that symbolism into the stands and streets. Supporters from both countries filled the area with noise and color, turning the semifinal into one of the tournament’s most visible public gatherings in North Texas.

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Outside the stadium, hundreds and then thousands of French and Spanish fans gathered across Dallas-Fort Worth, including Klyde Warren Park and the streets around the stadium. The scene featured chants, drums, flags and horns, a moving display of how the metro area has handled the influx of international soccer traffic around a marquee match. The buildup also drew supporters from around the world, underscoring Dallas-Fort Worth’s role as a host for a tournament that demands more than a full building on matchday.

Ticket pressure remained part of the story right up to kickoff. Local coverage noted that prices had stabilized before the semifinal, while FIFA restricted ticket sales in the four hours before the match. That combination pointed to a market that was still active, but more tightly managed as the game approached, with demand high for a contest that would decide one finalist in front of a packed stadium.

Photo by Ludovic Delot

The result also fit the rivalry’s longer arc. France and Spain had met 38 times before this semifinal, with Spain holding the historical edge at 18 wins to France’s 13. FIFA’s match report confirmed the latest chapter: Spain’s 2-0 victory earned a place in the final against England or Argentina, and another major stage now awaits on July 19.