Spain beats France 2-0 to reach World Cup final

Spain controlled France from the first whistle and sealed a 2-0 semifinal win with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro in Dallas.

Spain did more than beat France. It dictated the semifinal from the opening stages, turned possession into territory and chances, and booked a 2-0 victory at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on July 14, 2026, to become the first team into the World Cup final.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute, and Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute. The result sent Spain into its second World Cup final and its first since 2010, ending a 16-year wait for another shot at the title. France, which came in with Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola in its attack, never found a way to break Spain’s structure.

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The balance of the match reflected Spain’s tactical identity. The Spanish side used possession as its main weapon, pressed aggressively in midfield and cut off the connection into France’s forward line. That control mattered against an opponent that had won all six of its previous matches in the last 30 days and arrived with Mbappé carrying six goals and three assists across his five most recent games. Spain did not let that momentum translate into the game. Instead, it slowed France’s rhythm, forced the attack wide and limited the kind of direct service that could have put Mbappé into dangerous space.

Spain’s semifinal performance also fit a broader pattern in the tournament and in recent meetings with France. The Spanish team had already beaten France in the Euro 2024 matchup and again in the UEFA Nations League final, and this win extended that edge in the rivalry. By the final whistle, the 2-0 scoreline looked less like a shock than the result of a system that held up under pressure.

Photo by Mateo Franciosi

Pedro Porro was named player of the match after scoring Spain’s second goal, and he said his celebration was a tribute to his son. Oyarzabal called the match difficult and pointed to the group’s unity, while Luis de la Fuente said his team had stayed faithful to its ideas from the start. Didier Deschamps admitted France was inferior on the night.

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Guti said Spain had been superior throughout and had reached the final on its own merits. Casa Real also marked the qualification, as Spain moved one step away from a second World Cup title shot and a return to the biggest stage in the sport.