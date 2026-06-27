Spain beats Uruguay 1-0 to top Group H undefeated

Álex Baena’s goal beat Uruguay 1-0, but Luis de la Fuente said the real test was Spain’s response to Uruguay’s relentless press.

Spain beat Uruguay 1-0 in Guadalajara on June 27, but Luis de la Fuente treated the result as a stress test for a team that had coasted through earlier stages with control. Álex Baena scored the only goal, and de la Fuente said Uruguay’s pressure forced his side into “maximum intensity, toughness and demand.”

For long stretches, Uruguay took Spain out of its rhythm. De la Fuente said the Selección struggled to link “three or four passes” because Marcelo Bielsa’s side pressed high, cut passing lanes and broke up play with fouls and stoppages. Even so, the Spain coach said the team “always responds” and had “sabido jugar otro tipo de partido.”

Before facing Uruguay, Spain had not conceded in the tournament and had allowed only one shot on target, while also producing 49 attempts and four goals across the group stage. Uruguay arrived needing points to keep its qualification hopes alive, and De la Fuente said Spain had “suffered a lot in defense.” He still called the winning goal “fair.”

AI-generated illustration

Baena’s finish changed the night and earned him the match award, but it did not disguise the gap between this performance and Spain’s 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Baena acknowledged that Spain did not play its best football, yet insisted the team competed. Spain absorbed Uruguay’s pressure, then protected the lead until the final whistle.

De la Fuente said the staff would wait to see “de qué grado” the issue was with Yeremy Pino, after bringing Pino into camp with extra rest before the tournament. Spain’s group campaign had begun against Cabo Verde in Atlanta on June 15, continued against Saudi Arabia on June 21 and ended in Guadalajara with a win that secured first place in Group H. Felipe VI watched from the stadium as Rafael Louzán greeted him on arrival, and Spain closed the first phase unbeaten.