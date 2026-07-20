Spain become first nation to hold both World Cup titles simultaneously

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in New Jersey to become the first country to hold both World Cup trophies at once, after the women’s 2023 win over England in Sydney.

Spain became the first nation to hold both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup titles at the same time after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final in New Jersey on Sunday. The men’s victory followed the women’s 1-0 win over England in Sydney in 2023, when Olga Carmona scored Spain’s first women’s World Cup goal in the 29th minute of the final.

The scale of the achievement came from how long Spain have been building toward it. The men won the World Cup in 2010, two years after Euro 2008, and then added another European title two years ago in Berlin. BBC Sport framed the run as “Sixteen titles in five years,” a stretch that underlined how often Spanish teams have turned age-group and senior success into trophies.

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Spain’s edge has been built from the bottom up. The country’s youth system has been shaped around game intelligence, with coaching methods built on FUNino, Situacion de Referencia work and a Formador, or educator, philosophy. That approach is designed to make players solve problems quickly, understand space and carry the same football ideas from academy levels into the senior squads.

The women’s side has already shown how deep that structure can run. Before winning the senior World Cup in 2023, Spain had also collected titles at Under-17 and Under-20 level, a pipeline that pushed the national game from promise to repeatable results. The men’s team followed a similar path, with Luis de la Fuente’s squad now adding a World Cup title to the European crown won in Berlin.

Spain’s coaching culture has been part of the same machine. De la Fuente has emphasized kindness and treating players as human beings, and the Spanish federation has also been a classroom for coaches beyond its own borders. Lionel Scaloni enrolled there in 2017 to study for the Uefa Pro Licence, a reminder that Spain’s methods have travelled as far as their trophies.

Photo by César O'neill

With Lamine Yamal in the men’s title run and Carmona already a landmark figure for the women, Spain’s current success is not a one-off cycle. Germany had previously won both World Cups, but Spain became the first country to hold both trophies simultaneously.